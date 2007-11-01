...between November 23-26. Hey, don't look at us, we're not gift horses, and our mouths are firmly shut. The deal's part of *groan* Xtival 07, a bash Microsoft is holding for European Xbox Live users. Expect competitions (definitely expect Pro Evo & Halo 3 to feature there), copious self-promotion and even some exclusive downloads to be offered. But only for Europeans. Which all sounds very pleasant, so to all our old world friends, don't forget. November 23-26. Microsoft announces Xtival 07 [Eurogamer]
Europe Gets Free Xbox Live Gold Subscriptions...
