Everyone's Nintendo Channel In Action

Want to see what you're currently not enjoying via your Nintendo Wii? This promo clip shows the new, Japanese-only (for now) channel that lets Wii owners watch TV commercials, see Shigeru Miyamoto hawk Wii Fit and allows for the downloading of Nintendo DS demos. It's, of course, all in Japanese, but you may want to watch to get your Wii-mote strokes down before it launches.

