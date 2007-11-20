Exactly How Deadly Is The Wii Zapper?

With the Wii Zapper now shipping to retailers in North America, concerned parents have already begun to ask the question: "How many innocent children will this molded plastic shell transform into cold and calculating murderous thugs?" Are you one of the worried conservatives who sees future with a sniper in every university bell tower, trained on the laser precise Wii Zapper? If so, you're the main topic of a recent Washington Post piece on the Wii peripheral some parents are equating to NRA membership and kids are apparently "salivating" for.

The Post writes of the hysteria surrounding toy gun products over the years, chronicling a time period when kids coveted BB guns and replicas, and when Boston area gangs turned Super Soakers into deadlier than advertised weapons. It's a story worth reading, if only a prep work for the impending ruining of thousands of children's futures as they're brought to the brink of madness while shooting Goron in the belly. God help us all.

