Exclusive EQII Item In Massive Online Gamer

The latest issue of Beckett Massive Online Gamer magazine should be out wherever fine bookstores see fit to carry it, and inside you could very well find a key code that unlocks a special in-game item in EQ2 - an animated portrait of Venril Sathir. I'm sure it will make an excellent conversation piece during your many in-game social events. Um, yes. I know it's a silly little portrait, but fans of the game go nuts over this sort of thing. I played the game for a year and never once had anyone else in my house, but trust me, it was full of magical wonders the likes of which you had never seen, which made me feel warm and fuzzy inside. The promotion itself is interesting. Free in-game stuff is an awesome marketing tool. Can you imagine if Blizzard put random free junk codes in boxes of Rice Krispies? The world's children would be forced to eat store brand rice cereal out of a resealable plastic bag. Hit the jump for details on the special issue, which many or many not require subscribing to the magazine itself.

Beckett Massive Online Gamer Packed with Exclusive Content Now on Shelves Dallas, TX - November 28, 2007 - Fresh off the press, the latest issue of Beckett Massive Online Gamer magazine (Issue December/January - Vol. 2 No. 6 Issue 10) is on retail shelves with hard-hitting exclusive interviews, an exclusive item from Everquest II, and insider feature stories readers won't find anywhere else. Among the many exciting features packing this issue: * Exclusive Everquest II: Rise of Kunark Exclusive in-game item available for all Massive Online Gamer subscribers. The retrieval key code and instructions are available on pg 21 of this issue. The in-game item is a first ever and only animated portrait available of Venril Sathir. * Exclusive Interview with the Everquest II: Rise of Kunark Development Team. * Exclusive Interview with Richard Garriott, the creator of Tabula Rasa. * Everquest II Shard of Fear Zone Guide and Quests. * Interview with Kevin Balentine, PR Director for Stargate Worlds and some Exclusive Art and Images. * Interview with Hermann Peterscheck, Producer of Jumpgate Evolution. * World of Warcraft complete details for Conquering Karazhan. Additional Coverage: Pirates of the Burni ng Sea, Rappelz, The Agency, Guild Wars: Eye of North, Mythos, and much more. Also, don't forget to vote for your favourite MMO's for the MMO Reader's Choice Awards. For more information about Beckett Massive Online Gamer Magazine, please visit the official website for the magazine, http://www.beckettmog.com.