Fall Update Announced: Download Old Xbox Games

Some of the contents of Microsoft's Fall Update for the 360 are now public knowledge, courtesy of the Official Xbox Mag. Highlight? The 360 gets its very own Virtual Console, with original Xbox games to be added to the Marketplace. The first available games include Halo, Fahrenheit, Fable, Crimson Skies (wonderful!), Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath Of Cortex and Burnout 3.

Each of those will set you back 1200 Microsoft points ($US 15). Also confirmed for the update is that Europe will finally be getting the video marketplace. So! December 4's the day. Go circle it in your best red pen. In the meantime, feel free to wonder aloud what else will be in store. And how long it'll be until you can download Jet Set Radio Future.

360 Dashboard update detailed - download Halo! [CVG][Image]