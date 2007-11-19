The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Fallout 3 Gets 12 Endings

falloutdude.jpgOne ending? Boring. Two? Thanks, but it's just not gonna cut it. Not with Fallout 3 boasting of not just two endings, but two, two, two and then some. Bethesda's Pete Hines has told CVG that depending on what you do during the game and how you do it, you can expect between 9-12 different endings to the game. That's a lot. Hopefully this move has been made with more than just replayability in mind. Because playing an RPG 9-12 times? Not. Fun.

