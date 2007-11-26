The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fancy Up Your Kingdom Hearts Cosplay For Charity

0a2b_1.JPG Currently up for auction on eBay is this rather fine recreation of the Kingdom Hearts Ultima Keyblade. It is made out of wood and embellished with metallic paint weighing in at about fifteen pounds. 35% of the profits from the sale will go to benefit Child's Play. Be sure to check out the bottom of the auction page for a great video of various AMA 2007 cosplayers taking the Keyblade for a spin.

Ultima Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts [eBay]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles