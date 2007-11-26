Fancy Up Your Kingdom Hearts Cosplay For Charity

Currently up for auction on eBay is this rather fine recreation of the Kingdom Hearts Ultima Keyblade. It is made out of wood and embellished with metallic paint weighing in at about fifteen pounds. 35% of the profits from the sale will go to benefit Child's Play. Be sure to check out the bottom of the auction page for a great video of various AMA 2007 cosplayers taking the Keyblade for a spin.

Ultima Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts [eBay]