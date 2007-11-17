The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Farewell Kotaku

To: Ash From: Ian

O Kotaku, so short was our affair. But like all things - a summer fling, a migraine, an immigration queue, a pudding cup - this too must end.

As my run as guest editor closes, I thank all the Michaels, all the Brians, all the Lukes, and the few other forenames that grace these mighty, worthy pages. Thanks to your council I have survived my tour. Much I have learned of the Way of Kotaku. I shall take the lessons I learned here and carry them with me in both heart and spleen.

To you readers, I thank you for your eyeballs and your index fingertips, that did pore over and click upon my humble offerings, and your brains that did churn their words, sometimes with flummox, sometimes with snark, and even often with interest.

What you missed today Mass Effect Mega FAQ, Answered Singing the Blu-Rays Ghostbusters Teaser Trailer, Gameplay Footage Nintendo Churning Out 1.8 Million Wiis Per Month

Comments

  • flano Guest

    You got fired just for posting the cosplay story? phwoar that's harsh!!

    0
  • ktchong Guest

    I think he got fired for writing "Singing the Blu-Rays". Kotaku has always been a big Sony fanboy site, and I was quite shocked to see that article. I know something was not right.

    (I was even more shocked to see that BioWare actually gave time to Kotaku - I was just in the BioWare forums, and BioWare fans have complained that because Kotaku takes a fairly obvious anti-Xbox position, and that BioWare should stop giving any time or scoop to Kotaku.)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles