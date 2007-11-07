Fight Night Moving To Vancouver

In between bouts of comforting our Chicago correspondent Mark Wilson over the loss of EA's Chicago studios, we've been pondering the fate of the franchise that said studio brought to life over the years. Now an inside source has spoken with a member of our staff who is SUPPOSED TO BE ON VACATION, letting him know that the Fight Night franchise at least will find a new home with EA Vancouver. Nothing yet on the fate of the Marvel fighting game or the Def Jam franchise, but perhaps they'll be taking the journey north along with their pugilistic cousin. More on the continuing saga as it unfolds.