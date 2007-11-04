As I have said in the past, I am a huge proponent of archiving video game history whether it be through video or the fine work of the powers that be over at TAFA. So I present to you this video from my favourite new site on the tubes, RetroGameVideos.com.

This great Final Fantasy III commercial features a Mog auditioning monsters for the (then) upcoming game. Despite his cute outward appearance, the Mog seems to be quite the stringent employer and just a wee bit aggro. Great stuff from the Golden Age. "NEXT!"