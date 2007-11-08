So the new Final Fantasy Potion is out, and it's only kinda natsy — not really, really natsy. Later this month, the drink will be packaged with random FFVII figurines like Cloud and Sephiroth. Incentive to buy another Final Fantasy Potion, but not to drink another FF Potion! FF Potion Toys
Final Fantasy Potion Gets Toys
