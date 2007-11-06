Final Fantasy Tactics A2 Poultry Battle

Though I am in PSP strategy RPG heaven right now with Disgaea, FF Tactics: War of the Lions, and J'eanne D'Arc ready to spin up at any given time, this video has me really excited for Final Fantasy Tactics A2 for the DS. I cannot wait until my pantless school boy loses his white booties and transforms into Nuclear Strawberry Shortcake. Thank you Square Enix, for making this man's dreams come true.