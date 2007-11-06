Though I am in PSP strategy RPG heaven right now with Disgaea, FF Tactics: War of the Lions, and J'eanne D'Arc ready to spin up at any given time, this video has me really excited for Final Fantasy Tactics A2 for the DS. I cannot wait until my pantless school boy loses his white booties and transforms into Nuclear Strawberry Shortcake. Thank you Square Enix, for making this man's dreams come true.
Final Fantasy Tactics A2 Poultry Battle
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink