Firemint Wants QA Testers

It's been said that the best way to get into the games industry is via quality assurance. The theory is that you get exposed to most aspects of the development process, while gaining a deeper understanding of games themselves.

Some, though, just love the opportunity to play games all day.

Whichever category you fall in, Melbourne-based studio Firemint is currently after people for its tester database. Just so you know, Firemint specialises in mobile Java games, with a bit of Nintendo DS on the side.

If you think you're pro enough, the developer has a page up with all the relevant details on how to apply.

Firemint - Apply for Tester Position [Official site, via Sumea]