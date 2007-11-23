The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Firemint Wants QA Testers

firemint.jpgIt's been said that the best way to get into the games industry is via quality assurance. The theory is that you get exposed to most aspects of the development process, while gaining a deeper understanding of games themselves.

Some, though, just love the opportunity to play games all day.

Whichever category you fall in, Melbourne-based studio Firemint is currently after people for its tester database. Just so you know, Firemint specialises in mobile Java games, with a bit of Nintendo DS on the side.

If you think you're pro enough, the developer has a page up with all the relevant details on how to apply.

Firemint - Apply for Tester Position [Official site, via Sumea]

  • Alex Guest

    Thanks for posting this - we're also hiring artists and programmers (www.firemint.com/jobs.htm) including graduates (www.firemint.com/grads.htm) :)

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    Argh! Why is it all these fun jobs pop up exactly where I can't do them.

    @Alex: I had a look at the website and thats something I'll certainly be looking into in a years time when I've finished my Comp Sci Degree.
    It's a shame that its in Melbourne as my G/F is thinking of moving back up to Brisvegas. Hmph...Ah well I have a year to think about it =)

    At least I know for this year I'll have to tinker around and create my own app. Or I could show you the space invaders game I made in VB in year 12 Hah! (btw it was horrible...both the game and coding)

    0

