The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

First Ever Game Kiosk

game1.jpgI was checking out the mall in Hornsby, Australia, (about 30 minutes north of Sydney) when I ran into this curiosity: A Game Kiosk. The apparently permanent kiosk was set up just inside one of the main set of doors inside the mall and featured a pretty big selection of games and even a live demonstration of the Wii. There was even a Nintendo rep on hand to play demonstrate the Wii for most of the day.

My understanding is that Game only has two of these kiosks in the world and that they are test sites for what could become a norm in malls around the UK, Australia and points beyond.

It seemed like it might be a bit of a pain for the employees working there (what with the lack of a bathroom or back room) but it was a great location of customers and gave video games a lot of face time.

game2.jpg

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Interesting. I love those kind kiosks because they sneak up on me. A Game kiosk would be great and would create the whole "hey I magically appeared at a game store. May as well get a new game!" moments.

    I cherish those moments.

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    Wow, I've never seen anything like that.
    It'd be interesting to see how it goes.

    0
  • Snakey Guest

    Haha... i reckon you would be mega lucky to find a GAME or EB store with a toilet :)

    These sorts of Kiosks are great for retailers, because of the amount of 'walk-by' customers they get... if people are in a hurry, they will generally not go into a store, but will stop at a kiosk like this.

    Mobile phone companies (Orange and 3 are the best example) have been doing this for years, but its interesting to see GAME getting into it.

    There is also something less threatening about going up to a kiosk versus a store. I guess the only thing you will find is they will not have much stock on hand

    0
  • ryan Guest

    lol i go there every day...i live close to hornsby! no one buys from GAME, there crap.

    0
  • Revengz Guest

    This is an excellent idea!
    This is also very common in asian countries . . I should have thought of it! xD

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles