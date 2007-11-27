First Ever Game Kiosk

I was checking out the mall in Hornsby, Australia, (about 30 minutes north of Sydney) when I ran into this curiosity: A Game Kiosk. The apparently permanent kiosk was set up just inside one of the main set of doors inside the mall and featured a pretty big selection of games and even a live demonstration of the Wii. There was even a Nintendo rep on hand to play demonstrate the Wii for most of the day.

My understanding is that Game only has two of these kiosks in the world and that they are test sites for what could become a norm in malls around the UK, Australia and points beyond.

It seemed like it might be a bit of a pain for the employees working there (what with the lack of a bathroom or back room) but it was a great location of customers and gave video games a lot of face time.