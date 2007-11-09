First In-Game Halo 3 Marriage Proposal? Probably.

Nerd love is a beautiful, often creative thing. Take for example Xbox Live user Moviesign's unique marriage proposal to longtime girlfriend and fellow gamer Furtive Penguin. He built a custom map in the Halo 3 map editor Forge to ask his Spartan partner if she'd like to spend the rest of her natural life with him. After probably thinking "What's 'Arry E' mean?" she agreed to the idea of wedded bliss with Moviesign. Makes the cockles burn, doesn't it?

The only tarnish on this otherwise lovely story is the reminder that getting down on one-knee to propose is just one corpse away from a teabagging proposal. Um... congratulations!

A Halo 3 Marriage Proposal [Xbox.com]