The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

First In-Game Halo 3 Marriage Proposal? Probably.

halo_proposal.jpgNerd love is a beautiful, often creative thing. Take for example Xbox Live user Moviesign's unique marriage proposal to longtime girlfriend and fellow gamer Furtive Penguin. He built a custom map in the Halo 3 map editor Forge to ask his Spartan partner if she'd like to spend the rest of her natural life with him. After probably thinking "What's 'Arry E' mean?" she agreed to the idea of wedded bliss with Moviesign. Makes the cockles burn, doesn't it?

The only tarnish on this otherwise lovely story is the reminder that getting down on one-knee to propose is just one corpse away from a teabagging proposal. Um... congratulations!

A Halo 3 Marriage Proposal [Xbox.com]

Comments

  • naked_gamer @Barnzey

    I actually thought i would be able to do something like this, spoke to a girl on live for 9 months only to be lied to about many things, including her age.

    unfortunitly don;t trust anyone on live:(
    but still well done to love birds:)

    0
  • Tom Guest

    She also lied about the girl part...... The only sincere request was for your credit card number or 360 achievements...

    0
  • naked_gamer @Barnzey

    oh no it was a girl, we webcammed a lot. was 100% a girl, but yeah, age part...ummm and many other lies. she was cute though:)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles