Five Indie Picks: #3 - Professor Fizzwizzle & The Molten Mystery

pfmm.jpg The third of my Guest Editor-impelled picks for great indie games you might have missed, following Venture Arctic and Deadly Rooms Of Death, is for Grubby Games' indie/casual puzzle title Professor Fizzwizzle and the Molten Mystery.

Created by the small Canadian-based studio, the puzzle-based 2D platform game was recently reviewed on indie site GameTunnel, who explain handily of the gameplay: "Your goal is simply to guide the kindly professor and inventor through levels from one teleporter to another teleporter. Along the way you'll need to ensure that the Professor can cross all manner of gaps and blockades and dangerous bat-bots that bar his passage."

So it's logic puzzles in a cute family-friendly manner? Yep, and you just don't see this kind of thing from the mainstream any more - also worth noting there's a prequel and the Katamari vs. Breakout fun of Fizzball also in the company's line-up - neet.

Professor Fizzwizzle and the Molten Mystery [Grubby Games]

