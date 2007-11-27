Fix Your Busted Rock Band Guitar

Too many Rock Band stories for one day. Making me dizzy. Gonna go have a lie down. But before I do, one more. You all know that, perhaps in the rush to get the game out before Christmas, Rock Band's guitar controllers aren't exactly up to scratch. In other words, they're breaking. All the time. And in the same place, too, with the majority of affected users complaining that their downstrum wasn't working. Handily, there's a DIY fix for the problem if you can't be bothered sending your guitar back for repairs, which you can check out at the link below.

