The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fix Your Busted Rock Band Guitar

insidebits.jpgToo many Rock Band stories for one day. Making me dizzy. Gonna go have a lie down. But before I do, one more. You all know that, perhaps in the rush to get the game out before Christmas, Rock Band's guitar controllers aren't exactly up to scratch. In other words, they're breaking. All the time. And in the same place, too, with the majority of affected users complaining that their downstrum wasn't working. Handily, there's a DIY fix for the problem if you can't be bothered sending your guitar back for repairs, which you can check out at the link below.

Rock Band: My strummer broke... AND I FIXED IT [Quarter to Three, via Homotron]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles