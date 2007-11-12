Forza Devs Could Take Over Project Gotham Series

Project Gotham Racing 4 is great. Sadly, with Bizarre now no longer able to work on the franchise, somebody's gotta hop into their shoes, keep the dream alive. But who? Well, Microsoft aren't short on options. Forza 2 devs Turn 10, well, they're definitely an option, according to MGS boss Phil Spencer:
We don't have any clear set answer for how PGR5 might come to market yet, but we're looking at a lot of different alternatives right now. Obviously Turn 10 is a strong team, and they're really focused on Forza and it's doing well so I wouldn't want to distract them, but it is an option.
Interesting. Interesting. Could you live without Forza if it meant PGR was still a hoot? We could. It'd be tough, but we'd find a way to soldier on. Game On - Part 1 [Develop]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink