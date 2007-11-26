Four New Fallout 3 Screens Climb to the Surface

Brother None of Fallout 3 fan site No Mutants Allowed wrote in to let us know that Czech gaming site tiscali.games hs gotten their hands on some new Fallout 3 screenshots. There's only four and they aren't of the greatest quality, but if you are eager to see more Fallout 3, these screens should fit the bill. You can see them on tiscali.games here or if you would like to read the descriptions in English, you can see them here at No Mutants Allowed.