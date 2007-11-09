Fox Wants Piece Of Pie, Return To Games Market?

Warner Brothers have been getting snappy since their return to the gaming market. One of Fox's biggest IPs, The Simpsons, is selling pretty well right now. So what are Fox studios thinking of doing? Following Warner's lead and re-entering the games market, that's what. Or at least, that's what nearly every industry pundit in the UK reckons, with a government report finding that amongst the top 15 publishers and developers in Britain, most are convinced Fox are about to get straight back into the business, which they've been absent from for a few years now. We're guessing they all know something we don't. Best of luck to them! Lord knows the world needs more Croc games. Fox to make an explosive return to games industry? [MCV]