Warner Brothers have been getting snappy since their return to the gaming market. One of Fox's biggest IPs, The Simpsons, is selling pretty well right now. So what are Fox studios thinking of doing? Following Warner's lead and re-entering the games market, that's what. Or at least, that's what nearly every industry pundit in the UK reckons, with a government report finding that amongst the top 15 publishers and developers in Britain, most are convinced Fox are about to get straight back into the business, which they've been absent from for a few years now. We're guessing they all know something we don't. Best of luck to them! Lord knows the world needs more Croc games. Fox to make an explosive return to games industry? [MCV]
Fox Wants Piece Of Pie, Return To Games Market?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink