Fragile, The Wii RPG From Namco Bandai

We know only a few details about the Namco Bandai's Fragile for the Wii. Development is being handled by tri-Crescendo—they of Baiten Kaitos and Eternal Sonata fame—and it's packed with fabulous anime hairstyles. Plus, that flashlight from Fragile's teaser clip? It just screams Wii remote controls. One less mini-game collection for serious Wii gamers.