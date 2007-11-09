Frankenreview, Call of Duty 4 (Xbox 360)

While most of us have enjoyed teabagging Hitler throughout the various incarnations of FPSs for some time now, it's refreshing to know that Call of Duty 4 has finally ditched WWII in favour of more "modern warfare." You know, bigger guns, less scrupulous causes and, of course, night vision goggles.

So hit the jump for our Frankenreview of COD4—the only review you'll ever need of the game before deciding, yes, it's a must-play and, no, you're never joining the Armed Forces. Atomic Gamer ew games have captured the detail level of a modern-day Middle Eastern city, at least when compared to photos from over there, but Call of Duty 4 does that well. And its depictions of snowy Russian rural areas - including a trip to Pripyat, the city which housed many of the people working at Chernobyl - are very convincing and do a great job to immerse you. Gamespy CoD4's mechanics are superb. The sense of aiming down your gun's barrel and unloading a full clip into an enemy feels perfect. The sense of impact behind a well-placed shot or three and the sense of danger as you try to bail out of the blast radius of a frag grenade is amazing. TotalVideoGames The inclusion of a time limit to several of the missions introduces a sense of pace and urgency to the proceedings, whilst occasionally a challenge that has no bearing on the success or failure of the mission becomes apparent, such as a split-second chance to save a citizen from execution. UGO The online multiplayer mode in Call of Duty 4 is unparalleled thanks to one enormously simple concept: Infinity Ward dangles so many unlockable carrots that you simply have to keep playing to see them all. Leveling up is nothing new for online gaming, but things are taken a step further in Modern Warfare as higher levels unlock access to additional weapons, Perks...and rulesets. In all, there are six basic game modes spread across 13 types of matches and 16 differently-sized maps inspired by the single player campaign's missions. 1UP Call of Duty is one of those roller coaster-type games, where you sit back and let the game guide you down one hopefully thrilling path. But the trick to pulling off a successful linear shooter is breaking the player away from the rails every so often...Moonlight rescue missions, frontal assaults and panicked extractions, sniper infiltrations and assassinations, ambushes and support roles, small teams and big squads... The recurring theme throughout the reviews was a constantly varied style of gameplay that kept COD4 from falling into the ho hum FPS trap.