Free Halo 3 Deal Turns Sour

Man, how good did that "free Halo 3" deal sound? I'll tell you. Too good to be true. If you check the source on the original post from Friday, you'll see the Bungie link broken. And we used the Bungie link because the Xbox.com one was broken. Figured it was just for maintenance or some glitch, but no, it was because they've gone ahead and changed the details of the offer. Or, more likely, they forgot to include perhaps the most necessary details when they first published them. Either or. End result's the same: the deal does not mean everyone gets a free copy of Halo 3 when you buy a 360. It means the four people still soldiering on with an old Xbox and an Xbox Live subscription on their old Xbox will get a free copy of Halo 3 when they upgrade to a 360. Just them. And only between November 21 and December 21. How very disappointing. [Xbox.com]