Free Halo Jam Coming To Guitar Hero III Tomorrow

This Thursday, November 22nd, Microsoft, Neversoft, Bungie, Activision and Red Octane will give thanks to Guitar Hero III owners with a bonus freebie song, the Halo theme (MJOLNIR Mix), via Xbox Live Marketplace. The song, penned and performed by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori, features a guitar track perform on a three or four-necked guitar, I assume, by rocker Steve Vai.

Guess that rumour about the Halo theme appearing in Guitar Hero II as downloadable content wasn't wrong, just a tad premature. Hit the jump for the news release.ACTIVISION AND MICROSOFT GIVE THANKS TO GUITAR HERO AND HALO FANS

In appreciation of Guitar HeroÂ® and Halo fans alike, Neversoft, Bungie, Activision/RedOctane, and Microsoft have all joined forces to bring players the iconic Halo theme (MJOLNIR Mix) as a free playable song for Guitar HeroÂ® III: Legends of Rock, exclusively for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. The theme will be available from Xbox LIVEÂ® Marketplace on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 22nd.

The Halo theme was written, composed, and performed by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori; and the MJOLNIR Mix features guitars performed by the Grammy Award winning guitar hero, Steve Vai.

"It's a real pleasure to hear one of the best loved and most iconic themes from Bungie's Halo Universe in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock," said Marty O'Donnell, Composer and Audio Director for Bungie Studios. "As longtime fans of the Guitar HeroÂ® franchise, it was great to collaborate with Neversoft and Activision/RedOctane to offer this exciting free download to our fans."

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock contains explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. Expanded online multiplayer game modes allow axe-shredders worldwide to compete head-to-head for true rock status. The game features a star-studded soundtrack including master tracks by legendary artists such as Aerosmith, Guns 'N' Roses, The Rolling Stones, Beastie Boys, Rage Against the Machine and Pearl Jam, as well as original songs by guitar icons Slash and Tom Morello. While continuing to retain all the key features from their prior legendary performances, fresh downloadable content will be available on multiple platforms, and players can now shred to a killer set list from many of the most popular rock songs ever recorded.

For the first time ever, Guitar HeroÂ® fans are able to thrash and burn with new wireless guitar controllers available for each platform, including exclusive Gibson Guitar's Les Paul model for the Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wiiâ„¢ home video game system from Nintendo, and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. PlayStationÂ®2 computer entertainment system gamers also get to shred on a new exclusive shape, Gibson's Kramer guitar, popularized by hard rockers and known for its body design, pickups, electronics and construction for furious finger fretting.

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, developed by Neversoft, is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB, and is currently available at North American retailers. For more information about the Guitar HeroÂ® franchise, please visit the dedicated community site: www.guitarhero.com.

Halo Theme MJOLNIR Mix:

Written and composed by Martin O'Donnell (ASCAP) and Michael Salvatori (ASCAP).

Performances by: Martin O'Donnell & Michael Salvatori

Guitars performed by Steve Vai. Steve Vai appears courtesy of Epic Records.

Halo 2 Soundtrack Album produced by Nile Rodgers.

Based on the Halo Universe created by Bungie Studios.

