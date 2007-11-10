Freedom Suits RF Online

Back in mid October, Codemasters announced that their sci-fi anime-styled MMORPG RF Online was switching from a subscription service to a free-to-play business model, and gamers have responded in droves. From empty servers to overfilled in a period of weeks, today Codemasters announces the opening of their second new server in the span of fourteen days. Turns out gamers really enjoy free things. Who'd have thought? Hell, even I went back and played for a couple of days before the fact that I don't have time to play any more MMO games kicked in. The game is available completely free right now at www.rf-onlinegame.com. There are certainly more expensive ways to spend your time.

RF Online Opens New World as Demand Reaches Unprecedented Levels!

Thursday, 8th November (2pm GMT) - Codemasters Online are thrilled to announce the opening of another new world for their hugely popular 100% free MMORPG RF Online. The new world known as "Solus" will open its gates as a surge of new players join the RF Online service.

Since the switch to free to play two weeks ago, RF Online has achieved unprecedented levels of success as players come from far and wide to declare their allegiance and battle it out for control of Novus.

"To open our 2nd new world in the space of two weeks is a tremendous success and testament to the ever increasing player base and their loyalty to the game. The current demand for RF Online is far exceeding our own expectations and the active player base continues to increase week upon week." commented Adam McGowan, Global Product Marketing Manager, Codemasters Online."

Following the opening of "Solus", Codemasters Online are now preparing for the games next free update due to launch in the coming months currently named "Planet Wars". This completely free expansion will see players take to the skies in fast paced action space combat as they pilot their ships through space and venture to all new planets and systems.

RF Online, the completely free MMORPG is an epic mix of traditional fantasy and futuristic Sci-Fi set in the deep space galaxy of Novus where three races compete in an ultimate struggle for power and resource.

To download RF Online now visit www.rf-onlinegame.com