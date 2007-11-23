Gabe Wants Steam To Have Every Game Ever Made

Because when it comes to ambition, there's no point in going in all half-arsed. Speaking with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Valve's Gabe Newell has said he doesn't want just a few games on Steam. He doesn't even want a lot of games. Nope. Guy wants all of them. Every PC game, ever made, on Steam:

Oh yeah, I expect we'll go back in time and eventually pretty much every game that's ever been available will be on there 24/7.

Every game? Ever? Even Privateer? Even Colonisation? Why not. Think I just made it abundantly clear there's an excitable market for that old junk.

RPS Exclusive: Gabe Newell Interview [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]