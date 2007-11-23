The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Gabe Wants Steam To Have Every Game Ever Made

gabe.jpgBecause when it comes to ambition, there's no point in going in all half-arsed. Speaking with Rock, Paper, Shotgun, Valve's Gabe Newell has said he doesn't want just a few games on Steam. He doesn't even want a lot of games. Nope. Guy wants all of them. Every PC game, ever made, on Steam:

Oh yeah, I expect we'll go back in time and eventually pretty much every game that's ever been available will be on there 24/7.

Every game? Ever? Even Privateer? Even Colonisation? Why not. Think I just made it abundantly clear there's an excitable market for that old junk.

RPS Exclusive: Gabe Newell Interview [Rock, Paper, Shotgun]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Monkey Island. Syndicate. Magic Carpet.

    PRIVATEER 2!!!!!!!!!

    When?

    0
  • Camb3h Guest

    @Lev Arris: I fully agree. those games I would buy in 10 seconds. Privateer is a must. I remember playing that game hardcore and transporting my contraband around. I was about 10 at the time and had no idea what was going on but man it was fun!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles