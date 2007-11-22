Game & Watch Explains DS TV Tuner's Popularity

Sure, Japan's DS TV Tuner looks nice enough, and sounds just as nice. Portable TV, a screen you can scribble dicks and moustaches on, it's all good. Doesn't explain why Japan went bonkers for them, though. This, however, does: it turns out when you get the package, you don't just get a TV tuner, you get Game & Watch's Fire along with it. As a bonus, you can play it on the bottom screen while you're watching and listening to TV on the top screen.
ãƒ‹ãƒ³ãƒ†ãƒ³ãƒ‰ãƒ¼DSãŒãƒ¯ãƒ³ã‚»ã‚°å¯¾å¿œ [PC Watch]
