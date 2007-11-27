Game Boy BONDAGE

Don't be judgmental: Different strokes, different folks. Some people are into playing the DS. Others are into the Game Boy. Then some (see above) are into wrapping Game Boys in Japanese rope bondage shibari [NSFW] . I feel slightly sad for the shameful way this Game Boy Color is being abused.
SM Game Boy [Hobby Blog]
