Game Developers Rolling in the Lucre

The U.S. computer and video game industry's annual growth rate from 2003 to 2006 outpaced the US. economy's growth by 13 percent, according to a new study released today by the Entertainment Software Association.

The industry as a whole employees more than 24,000 people with an average salary of $US 92,300 in 2006, according to the Video Games in the 21st Century: Economic Contributions of the U.S. Entertainment Software Industry study.

"Computer and video game companies play an ever increasing role in our nation's growing economy," said Michael Gallagher, CEO of the ESA, which represents U.S. computer and video game publishers. "These companies and their colleagues across the nation are making entertainment software one of the fastest growing industries in the United States."

The report goes on to list a potpourri of interesting factoids: The computer and video game industry's value added to U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2006 was $US 3.8 billion. In 2003-04 and 2005-06, the industry's contribution to real growth exceeded its share of GDP by more than four to one. The entertainment software industry directly and indirectly employs more than 80,000 people in 31 states; and, U.S. industry employees received total compensation of $US 2.2 billion.

