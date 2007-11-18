The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Game Rankings: Super Mario Galaxy Surpasses Ocarina of Time as Top Rated Game

Super_Mario_Galaxyis1.jpg According to GameRankings, a site that aggregates reviews of various games, Super Mario Galaxy has quickly climbed to the top of the heap to become the highest rated game of all time. This legendary feat has knocked long time holder of the crown Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time down to number two. SMG joins the top ten club with other titles new and old such as Metroid Prime, Soul Calibur and The Orange Box. But, will Mario manage to hold onto his crown as long as Link did? Nine years is a long time...

GamerRankings' Top Ten Ranked Games List [GameRankings]

Comments

  • Tortus Guest

    I think GameSpot's new scoring system skews the data a bit. If they were still on their old system, SMG probably would have scored here even better!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles