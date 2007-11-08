Gamecock Endorses Colbert For President

Stephen Colbert might have been turned down by South Carolina Democrats, but there is one group that vows to stand by their man's run in the 2008 presidential election. Those wacky guys at Gamecock Media have come forth publicly to offer Colbert their support.

"After conducting extensive polling and scrutinising all the candidates' stances on various issues, we came to the conclusion that Stephen Colbert has shown strong leadership and best represents the interests of the video game playing community," said Gamecock CEO and Grand Champeen Mike Wilson. "Stephen Colbert had Will Wright on his show and he pummeled Nancy Pelosi's Mii in Wii Boxing. These decisive actions have earned our vote."

The press release goes on to call Colbert funnier than Clinton and Romney, which is a point I can't really argue. The game publisher urges Stephen Colbert to not lose hope, suggesting that he come to their home state of Texas to continue his run for president and extend his endorsement deal with Doritos brand snack chips, the crunch heard round the world.

I myself cannot throw my support behind Colbert, mainly because of his campaign promise to South Carolina. "I promise, if elected, I will crush the state of Georgia." Georgia is where I keep all my stuff. Can't have that.