That right there is the Gamerator. As far as custom-built MAME cabinets go, it's alright. Costs $US 2000 (OK, that bit's NOT alright), comes pre-loaded with 180 games, plus it's got the internal AV hookups to let you throw your PC or console inside as well. Not too shabby. The kicker comes in its "auxiliary" role. See, the thing also doubles as a keg. It's got a tap and everything. Our Christmas wish list begins, and ends, right here.
Gamerator Brings Together MAME, Beer
