Gamers Forced To Play Desert Bus For Charity

The gang from LoadingReadyRun are enduring many, many, many hours of "playing" the commercially unreleased Desert Bus, a sadistically monotonous driving game from Penn & Teller's Smoke And Mirrors, all in the name of charity. Originally planned for release on the Sega CD and 3DO, Desert Bus requires eight-full hours of play to complete, with no pausing and absolutely no reward (save for a single point). Masochistic players drive a slightly unbalanced bus in a straight line, from Las Vegas to Tucson, experiencing virtually no changes in the scenery. For eight hours. Then they go back. Another eight hours.

The Desert Bus For Hope web site is taking donations which will increase the number of hours the team is supposed to play, giving all funds to Penny Arcade's Child's Play charity. Feel good by doing a little bit of evil to someone this holiday season. Thanks for bugging us, Dave!

