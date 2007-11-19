GameStop Offers Free Shipping On Ghostbusters

Everyone is really excited about the big confirmation of the Ghostbusters game and we've even gotten to see some footage from it. But, apparently GameStop is so excited about it that they are already offering pre-orders. If you order it now you will get free overnight shipping on the game when it comes out... in a year. But you better hurry, the offer is only good for one more day!

Free Overnight Shipping on Ghostbusters! [GameStop]