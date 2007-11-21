GameStop Raking In The Dough, Another Record Quarter

If we could do the whole birth thing all over again, we would make sure that GameStop was our uncle. Because their sales last quarter were through the roof, rising 59% from last year and totaling $US 1.6 billion. Hardware sales and software sales both had large gains, with the top titles being Madden NFL 08, Guitar Hero III, BioShock and Wii Play. Now we understand where GameStop got all that cash to open over 5,000 stores. You know, us. GameStop Raises Forecast on Record Q3 [nextgeneration]