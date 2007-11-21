If we could do the whole birth thing all over again, we would make sure that GameStop was our uncle. Because their sales last quarter were through the roof, rising 59% from last year and totaling $US 1.6 billion. Hardware sales and software sales both had large gains, with the top titles being Madden NFL 08, Guitar Hero III, BioShock and Wii Play. Now we understand where GameStop got all that cash to open over 5,000 stores. You know, us. GameStop Raises Forecast on Record Q3 [nextgeneration]
GameStop Raking In The Dough, Another Record Quarter
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink