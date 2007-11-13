Gamestop Using Mario For Geek Phone Sex

Many Gamestop Super Mario Galaxy preorderers have already experienced the thrill of getting a phone call from Mario himself, but for those who haven't, you can get all of your Charles Martinet love (though maybe more aptly called prostitution) right here in this clip And you don't even need to pickup the phone. Now that's a deal.

I don't know about you, but "I can't wait 'til you watch me fly around in my bumblebee outfit!"