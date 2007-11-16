GameTap Hits 1,000 With Civ IV

We knew it was coming, and now it is finally here. GameTap has reached the 1,000 game milestone, with none other than Sid Meier's Civilization IV taking the honours as the landmark title. For those keeping track, that's an average of 500 games a year over the course of the service's two-year life. When GameTap first launched, there were 300 older game titles available. Since then they've grown to include new game releases from companies like Codemasters and Eidos as well original news and animation programming. Joining Civ IV is HItman: Contracts, the third game in the Hitman series, just in time for the release of the Philadelphia-scaring movie. You can head over to GameTap.com for more information, or to see the nifty mosiac pictured above in all of its mouseover box art glory.