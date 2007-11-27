Gaming Should Be More Like Mowing The Lawn

We run developer quotes a lot here on Kotaku, but this one might go down in history as extra special. From Dungeon Siege/Supreme Commander/Total Annihilation's Chris Taylor, this is what it should feel like to play a video game:

When I ride the lawnmower I don't think about steering and cutting grass... I think about life. I think about work. I think about things I have to do. I recharge - charge my batteries up.

He continues:

When I finish mowing the lawn, I haven't done a chore - I'm actually ready to take on something. That's what I think gaming needs to be.

Taylor, you need a push mower to balance out your life a bit. But we know what you mean. Sometimes we're so tired after working all day, our minds aren't sharp enough to keep up with a game. Or after playing all Sunday, we're not mentally rested enough for Monday...or Tuesday, Wednesday, etc.

That's it, we're going on strike. Suck it, great video games we've been waiting years for! We just bought a new Toro. Supreme Commander dev has intriguing ideas for games [gamesradar][image]