Garriott Scarred For Life By Space Travel

richardgarriott5.jpgIn a recent theatre review, we see that while attending a show in his swank Curtain Theater "royal box" seat, NCSoft's Richard Garriott (man in front of the flames) flashed...well, we'll tell the story directly:

when asked about his recent operation to remove a molelike spot on his liver — the better to travel in space a year from now — he gamely raised his shirt to give everyone a gander.

Oh, and he told a story of how a truckload of Tabula Rasa copies was stolen, all of which will be trackable by serial number. But we're more interested in the PG strip show, honestly. And much more about the Austin social scene [statesman][image]

