The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Geoff's Last Day As Kotaku Guest Czar

To: Geoff From: Ashcraft RE: A Day of Rock

Wow. Has it been a week? Already? Shucks. Time does fly.

Your last day roaming the halls of Kotaku Tower! Geoff, we really appreciate you're coming by, breaking news and taking on the Guest Editor role while Crecente wanders the streets Down Under, picking fights with small children and old ladies. Enjoy your last day, don't steal any office supplies and hope you'll stop by again!

Oh, and Fahey's really looking forward to hosting your show while your gone. :)

What you missed last night Japan not excited for Monster Hunter 3 Wii? World's most expensive games Contest cheater replies Create custom PS3 themes

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles