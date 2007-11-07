Geometry Wars: Galaxies For Wii and DS Dated

January 2008. Two months. At least, that's what Sierra's HQ in Oz is saying.

The Wii version will set you back $69.95, while the DS will weigh in at a measly $49.95. Both will include a multiplayer mode, as well as the ability to link via Wi-Fi for unlockable goodness.

The release included two of the tiniest packshots I've ever seen. Don't freak - I managed to rustle up some slightly larger ones. You can see them, along with the release itself, after the jump.