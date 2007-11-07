Geometry Wars: Galaxies For Wii and DS Dated

January 2008. Two months. At least, that's what Sierra's HQ in Oz is saying.
The Wii version will set you back $69.95, while the DS will weigh in at a measly $49.95. Both will include a multiplayer mode, as well as the ability to link via Wi-Fi for unlockable goodness.
The release included two of the tiniest packshots I've ever seen. Don't freak - I managed to rustle up some slightly larger ones. You can see them, along with the release itself, after the jump.
SYDNEY (November 7, 2007) â€“ Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games announced today that Geometry Wars: Galaxies has gone gold and will be available nationwide in January 2008 for the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS.
The Geometry Wars: Galaxies videogame for both the Nintendo Wii and DS accelerates to warp speed with tons of enemies, more than 60 planets, bigger power-ups and a brand new Battle Drone to help players tear through the campaign mode. For the first time ever, Geometry Wars will also let players battle in a variety of planets in multiplayer mode.
Those that own both the Nintendo Wii and DS games can link the game together using Wi-Fi to unlock bonus levels to both videogames. As well, Geometry Wars: Galaxies is one of the first Nintendo Wii videogames to offer the ability to link the Nintendo Wii system via GameShare with the DS system to download a full, free version of Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved.
â€œWe are excited to provide in Geometry Wars: Galaxies more than 60 times the amount of content than Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved with new levels, controls, weapons and enemies,â€ said Al Simone, senior vice president, global marketing for Sierra Entertainment.
Geometry Wars: Galaxies is now available for pre-sell and will be available on Nintendo Wii for $69.95 and the Nintendo DS for $49.95. Both games have an OFLC of G. For more information, please visit the gameâ€™s official Website at www.geometrywarsgalaxies.
