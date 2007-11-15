Geometry Wars: Galaxies Still On Target For NA

Yesterday we reported that Sierra's Geometry Wars: Galaxies for the Nintendo DS and Wii had been pushed back to January 18th, 2008, and to a certain extent it was true - but only for Europe. Galaxies is still on track for the Wii release on the 20th and the DS release a week later in North America according to Sierra, who dropped us a line last night to clear things up.
We report on global gaming events, and sometimes the global part gets us a little dizzy. Have you seen that thing spin? Mesmerising I tell you. So in summary, North American gamers be happy, European gamers continue lamenting. We'll keep you updated should your emotional state need to change any further.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink