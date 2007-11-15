The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Geometry Wars: Galaxies Still On Target For NA

glaxynodelay.jpgYesterday we reported that Sierra's Geometry Wars: Galaxies for the Nintendo DS and Wii had been pushed back to January 18th, 2008, and to a certain extent it was true - but only for Europe. Galaxies is still on track for the Wii release on the 20th and the DS release a week later in North America according to Sierra, who dropped us a line last night to clear things up.

We report on global gaming events, and sometimes the global part gets us a little dizzy. Have you seen that thing spin? Mesmerising I tell you. So in summary, North American gamers be happy, European gamers continue lamenting. We'll keep you updated should your emotional state need to change any further.

