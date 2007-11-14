The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Geometry Wars XBLA Sequel Not Coming Yet, Galaxies Delayed

06-25-07screenshot_034wtmk-2.jpgWith Xbox LIVE turning five, many of us were hoping for a new Geometry Wars title. And while it would have been an excellent way to commemorate the service, Bizarre Creations community and web lead Ben Ward has squashed our dreams of a last second, surprise announcement:

Not true I'm afraid. We are working on more Geometry Wars fun... but you won't be seeing it next week.

Oh well, at least we have Geometry Wars: Galaxies coming soon, right? Nope. Sierra has just announced that the anticipated 2007 releases on the Wii and DS will be pushed back to January 18th, 2008. It's two hard knocks to Geometry Wars fans in one day, but I can assure you, Galaxies looks good enough to wait for. Still, we're sorry for catching both of your balls in this one, mega-nutshot.

No Geometry Wars sequel next week [xboxdomain] Geometry Wars: Galaxies slips to 2008 [play]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles