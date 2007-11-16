The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

George Harrison Comments On New DS, Forgets How To Say "No Comment"

newds.jpgSo a little rumour broke yesterday about a "new" DS. Analyst Evan Wilson reckons he knows, in his heart, that the next DS is already done, and Nintendo are just waiting for sales of the DS Lite to slow down before they release it. As they should, Nintendo have responded to these rumours. Thing is, NoA's George Harrison went and responded like this:

We don't have any imminent plans for an upgrade for the Nintendo DS. The product is still selling extremely well around the world.

Then he went and said this:

I'm not sure what his source was for it, but it's not something you're going to hear about anytime soon.

"Imminent"? "Anytime soon"? That's a real funny way of saying "no comment", George. Way to get the speculating fanboys off the scent. Harrison: No "Imminent" Plans for New DS [Next-Gen][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles