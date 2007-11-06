The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

German UT3 Lacks Corpse Desecration

ut3cover.jpgWith Germany keeping a close eye on violent video games, Midway Germany had to make a few small modifications to the country's version of Unreal Tournament 3 to obtain a 16+ rating and avoid the mighty Deutschland banhammer. While the majority of the game remains intact, a few choice changes involving dead people had to be made.

We had to make some minor changes to the game to get an age rating at all. [...]The biggest change is that you can't shoot already dead people (and they won't explode into thousand parts) and that ragdoll is disabled for dead people as well.

So no mashing corpses into a fine paste or bouncing them around the map with shock waves after they're dead. Could have sworn the actual killing people was what Germany had a problem with. Go figure.

UT3 German Edition Lacks Ragdolls, Gibs [Planet Unreal]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles