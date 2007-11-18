Get Level 5 In PotBS Stress Test, Get In Beta

Here's some cool news for fans of all things piratey! If you head over to FilePlanet right now you can join the Pirates of the Burning Sea stress test weekend! It is open to all, and Flying Lab has announced that everyone who gets to level 5 in the stress test gets a spot in the real beta for the game! The catch? The stress test is a 4.57GB download, and it ends tomorrow. Could we have gotten you this news faster? Possibly, but we were busy listening to the Portal song over and over again while petting our cat in one of those rare moments when he isn't trying to eat our hands. Enough reading, there's no time to lose! Hit the link below to join the stress test, and then sleep and hope to god your bandwidth is strong enough to make it! Pirates of the Burning Sea Stress Test [FilePlanet]