Here's some cool news for fans of all things piratey! If you head over to FilePlanet right now you can join the Pirates of the Burning Sea stress test weekend! It is open to all, and Flying Lab has announced that everyone who gets to level 5 in the stress test gets a spot in the real beta for the game! The catch? The stress test is a 4.57GB download, and it ends tomorrow. Could we have gotten you this news faster? Possibly, but we were busy listening to the Portal song over and over again while petting our cat in one of those rare moments when he isn't trying to eat our hands. Enough reading, there's no time to lose! Hit the link below to join the stress test, and then sleep and hope to god your bandwidth is strong enough to make it! Pirates of the Burning Sea Stress Test [FilePlanet]
Get Level 5 In PotBS Stress Test, Get In Beta
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink