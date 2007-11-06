Get Sam & Max For Free

Least, get some of it for free. To remind us all of the impending launch of the game's second season, Telltale are now offering episode 4 of the first season, Abe Lincoln Must Die, for free. No catch, no hook, just a dog, a rabbit, some pointing, some clicking and some good, good times. Course you may be missing a few things by jumping in at episode 4, but then...that's probably the point. Devious! Abe Lincoln Must Die free for all (literally!) [Telltale]