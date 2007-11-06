Get Sam & Max For Free

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dieabe.jpgLeast, get some of it for free. To remind us all of the impending launch of the game's second season, Telltale are now offering episode 4 of the first season, Abe Lincoln Must Die, for free. No catch, no hook, just a dog, a rabbit, some pointing, some clicking and some good, good times. Course you may be missing a few things by jumping in at episode 4, but then...that's probably the point. Devious! Abe Lincoln Must Die free for all (literally!) [Telltale]

