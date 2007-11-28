Getting Ready for America Help

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: K-I-S-S-I-N-G

Actually, I'm surprised Tristan doesn't already have his own bird shirt!

In about two weeks and a half weeks or so, I'll be heading to back to Texas for a lengthy holiday. I am actually starting to get giddy. My family lives in Dallas, and Dallas isn't that exciting of a place. But, still! I love visiting America. It's a blast. There are Americans and American things and big roads and tons of nonsense. I've already started making lists of food I want to eat starting with bean burritos. It's nice living in Japan, but after a while, it becomes really really normal. Belly aching, I know!

Actually looking forward to seeing American tv. I don't have cable here, so I feel kind of disconnected with American pop culture with that regards. Is there anything I need to see? Any CDs or movies that I definitely must see? I'm kinda in the dark! Crib notes appreciated.

