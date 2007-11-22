The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

GHIII Still Driving Music Sales

GHsales.jpgYes, we know, Guitar Hero III helped spur sales of DragonForce and Slipknot CDs. Horrible news! But what about other bands featured in the game? Ars Technica got hold of some Soundscan sales figures and took a look, finding that it's not just shitty metal bands seeing a sales increase: in these heady post-Guitar Hero III days, bands like Sonic Youth are doing as good a job shifting CDs as they are of...well, avoiding the grave.

Songs included in Guitar Hero 3 see a dramatic leap in digital sales [Ars Technica]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles