GHIII Still Driving Music Sales

Yes, we know, Guitar Hero III helped spur sales of DragonForce and Slipknot CDs. Horrible news! But what about other bands featured in the game? Ars Technica got hold of some Soundscan sales figures and took a look, finding that it's not just shitty metal bands seeing a sales increase: in these heady post-Guitar Hero III days, bands like Sonic Youth are doing as good a job shifting CDs as they are of...well, avoiding the grave.

Songs included in Guitar Hero 3 see a dramatic leap in digital sales [Ars Technica]