The consumer is officially prepared for the Wii graphics letdown, and if a you buy a game on the Wii that's uglier than the PS3/360 version, you wouldn't be surprised. But when Guitar Hero III is found to only play mono sound on the Wii (as opposed to the box-advertised stereo and Dolby Pro Logic II options), heads turn. According to one affected forum member on the Guitar Hero site, Activision is "looking into it right now," and the implication is that some horrible software problem is preventing users from playing a music game in its full spectrum—not that the Wii is incapable of the task.
GH III Wii Only Offers Mono Sound
